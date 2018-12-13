Construction crane collapses in downtown Bradenton, killing worker

A construction worker was killed Thursday morning after a crane collapsed, pinning him underneath it at the Twin Dolphin Marina in downtown Bradenton.
Bradenton police officers, who were working outside their headquarters across the street from the marina, heard the crane and saw it fall and ran to the scene about 9:30 a.m., according to Capt. Brian Thiers.
“One of the workers was drilling into the pilings and they saw the crane start to go,” Thiers said.
The worker tried to get out of the way but was pinned underneath.
About 30 to 40 construction workers, police officers and others were together able to lift the crane and free him. The man fell into the water and was pulled out.
Officers and construction workers at the scene were visibly distraught.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
