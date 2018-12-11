Bradenton man killed in truck-flipping crash on Monday night, FHP says

One Bradenton man is dead and another is seriously injured after a car crash on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 10:15 p.m., David Ocegueda Jimenez was driving a Ford F-150 south on 15th St. E. in Bradenton. A second man was in the passenger’s seat.
For an unknown reason, the truck ran off of the roadway near Helen Avenue and onto the shoulder of 15th St. E., where it collided with a culvert. The truck flipped onto its right side and came to a final rest in a ditch beside the road.
Jimenez, 32, died as a result of the crash, and the passenger is being treated for serious injuries at Blake Medical Center.
The scene was littered with debris and there were tire tracks on the grass where the truck left the roadway, according to FHP.
Neither of the men were wearing a seatbelt.
An investigation is ongoing.
Comments