Gettel Automotive Group bringing hundreds of bikes to tykes

The holidays will be a bit brighter for hundreds of children when they awake on Christmas morning to discover shiny new bicycles under their trees.
The Gettel Automotive Group employees raised $14,080.50, matched by the Gettel Foundation for a total of $28,161, to purchase 550 bikes and 125 helmets for Toys for Tots.
“We’re excited to be able to provide these bicycles for children and Toys for Tots,” said Bob Bisplinghoff, chief operating officer of the Gettel Automotive Group. The Walmart on State Road 64 East partnered with the group to assemble the bikes, which will be delivered to Gettel showrooms all over Florida.
Showrooms in Gainsville, Ocala, Punta Gorda, Sarasota and Bradenton will receive the bikes to distribute for Toys for Tots.
