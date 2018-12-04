Red tide sweeps into Robinson Preserve. The damage is significant

Hundreds of dead mullet lined the sandy floor of Robinson Preserve’s waterwats fed by Tampa Bay on Tuesday morning. Others could be seen swimming upside down or in circles, disoriented and dying.

“It’s such a shame,” and “What a terrible waste,” could be heard by those walking across the bridges near the watch tower that oversaw it all. “How sad,” yet another walker said.

Staff at the park could only guess at what happened, citing the front that moved in overnight as possibly changing wind direction, sweeping the lingering remnants of red tide from the bay into the preserve. One volunteer said he was there Monday afternoon and all was well. He arrived Tuesday morning to the sight of hundreds of dead and dying fish.

“It’s never happened here before,” he said.

A couple paddle boards on a foggy morning at Robinson Preserve Tuesday where a significant amount of dead mullet could be seen floating in the water and lying on the floor of inlets and waterways. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The presence of red tide was initially hard to detect, but as those enjoying the county’s largest preserve spent more time on the back trails, the familiar symptoms of an itchy, sore sensation in the back of the throat left little doubt as to red tide being the culprit for those walking the preserve.

However, officials were not immediately available to confirm the incident as red tide related as word of the fish kill only began circulating Tuesday morning. Scientists studying and following red tide, also were only just learning of Tuesday morning’s incident. Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker was not immediately available for comment.

The latest mass fish kill comes on the tail of recent reports that the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism responsible for red tide, appeared to be dissipating offshore of Anna Maria Island. The latest update, which was released Nov. 30, showed no high concentrations and that it was generally decreasing in Manatee County.

On a foggy morning at Robinson Preserve Tuesday, a significant amount of dead mullet could be seen floating in the water and lying on the floor of inlets and waterways. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Concentrations have been dropping for weeks, but Tuesday’s fish kill in the preserve is a reminder that it is still there and even low concentrations can be deadly to fish in smaller waterways.

Terry and Robert Taylor walk their dogs at Robinson Preserve a couple of times a week. With property on Anna Maria Island, they have been no strangers to the red tide menace that has been around since October of 2017, but began to significantly impact Manatee County over the summer.

“We normally walk a couple of times a week, but not today,” said Terry Taylor. “We had to turn back. It’s too depressing.”