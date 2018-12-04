Developer hopes to break ground on new convention center hotel by spring

Construction of a new hotel near the Bradenton Area Convention Center — and possibly a second new hotel — could begin by spring.
“I hope to be pushing dirt on the first hotel by April,” said developer Anthony DeRusso.
The project has suffered a multitude of delays dating back to last year and was scheduled to already be under construction in September of 2017. Fast forward to this past September and a big step was taken by DeRusso’s new development team, which closed on a key piece of property needed to make the project work.
The 12.5 acres was owned by Pinzon LLC and negotiations fell through last year, but DeRusso’s team purchased it in early September for $5.3 million, an indication that the project is sure to move forward this time.
The new hotel has always been slated to be a Sheraton brand and DeRusso said the design was about 80 percent complete. However, they had to start over when Marriott International acquired Starwood Hotels & Resorts, the parent company of Sheraton, for $13 billion two years ago.
“We basically had to start all over again because Marriott is very particular about its designs,” DeRusso said. “We were able to save some of our original designs, but the good news is that it will be a much higher standard hotel now.”
What hasn’t changed much from the original plan is the dimensions. The Sheraton will be eight stories and 251 rooms with a rooftop lounge and restaurant. The property has now been divided into three parcels, one of which is for 7,500 square feet of restaurants, retail or office space.
The third parcel calls also calls for restaurant, retail or office space, “and/or” a second hotel. If built, it would be a 124-room Key Hotel. DeRusso said a second hotel, “Is likely.”
The original project between DeRusso’s team, the city and Manatee County was a complicated deal and it fell apart in September of 2017 when DeRusso’s team failed to acquire the 12.5-acre Pinzon property.
The plan has been simplified now with the project strictly being between the city and the developer, eliminating the need for the land swaps needed under the old deal.
On Monday night, the city commission approved a first reading with some important changes to the language of the general development plan. The highlight of those changes ensures the possibility of a second hotel.
A final vote is set for Dec. 17.
The scope of the estimated $60 million project includes a covered walkway from the Sheraton to the convention center . Also, the developer agreed to extend Seventh Street West to Haben Boulevard.
City attorney Mark Barnebey said while it is essentially a new agreement, a lot of the paperwork was already in place from the previous attempt, making it easier to expedite toward a final approval by the city.
The biggest amenity lost from the previous deal is 20,000 square feet of public space, which has been reduced to 7,000 square feet. The 20,000 square feet of open space was to be used for events in the original plan.
The only other significant change was that the original hotel was to be named with something along the lines of “Bradenton Area,” to coincide with the convention center.
Ever since the convention center was renamed to “Bradenton Area,” from the Manatee County Civic Center in 2012, the city of Palmetto has expressed displeasure. With the county essentially out of the negotiations, Commissioner Tambra Varnadore has insisted any reference to “Bradenton Area” be removed from any possible names for the hotel.
DeRusso has agreed to that demand, but the naming of the hotel will be done by Marriott.
“I don’t care what you call it, as long as it’s not Bradenton anything,” Varnadore said. “It’s in Palmetto but it doesn’t have to be called Palmetto anything either. I just want to make sure that’s in the agreement.”
