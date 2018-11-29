Stuck on the Green Bridge? You could get to your destination sooner by Christmas

It’s not like Santa Claus will land his sleigh there, but the gift of having both southbound lanes re-opened by Christmas is a possibility, according to Brian Rick, public information specialist for the Florida Department of Transportation.
That’s about 30 days later than expected in late September when motorists and local officials alike were stunned to find one of the southbound lanes blocked off without any prior public notice.
It was estimated then the lane would reopen by the end of November. Only temporary nighttime lane closures were to be part of the widening of the bridge’s walking trail as part of a larger project to improve the Ninth Street West and Third Avenue West intersection.
That part of the project will likely wrap up by early spring, but, “The contractor hopes to have the lane on the Green Bridge open before Christmas,” Rick said.
FDOT said in September that the lane was closed for worker, pedestrian and driver safety.
Traffic has generally flowed well once on the bridge, but rush hour traffic has frequently backed up into downtown Palmetto as motorists merge into the single open lane.
The intersection improvement project on the south end of the Green Bridge includes a dedicated right-hand turn lane off the bridge to Third Avenue West. Traffic studies concluded almost a third of vehicle traffic coming south turns right into downtown Bradenton, so the theory is traffic won’t have to slow for turning vehicles.
By the time the bridge construction is completed, Rick said the remaining work “is expected to wrap up in early spring, possibly sooner.”
