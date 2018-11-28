Duette Christmas Festival to benefit historic school. Santa will be there, too

The Duette Community Association plans its community Christmas Festival this Saturday to benefit the Duette one-room school house, which recently was added to the National Register of Historical Places.
Festival hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the school grounds, 40755 State Road 62.
One of the highlights is Santa’s visit at 2 p.m., as portrayed by John O’Connor, a local favorite for a quarter century.
Also planned: Hamburgers and fries, craft booths, commemorative T-shirts, a silent auction at 11 a.m. and a live auction at 2:30 p.m.
Among the offerings are chainsaws, family photo sittings, freshwater fishing trip, homemade baked goods, tickets to amusement parks and more.
The Boss Hawg Band will provide live entertainment.
The Duette Community Association is a 501(c) non-profit, and holds one fundraiser each year to help maintain the school building.
For more information call 941-742-8110.
