Parrish Santa Gets His Beard Permed

Josh O'Connor, who has played Santa for 25 years, gets a perm to prepare for his role.
By
Up Next
Josh O'Connor, who has played Santa for 25 years, gets a perm to prepare for his role.
By

Local

Duette Christmas Festival to benefit historic school. Santa will be there, too

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

November 28, 2018 04:06 PM

Duette

The Duette Community Association plans its community Christmas Festival this Saturday to benefit the Duette one-room school house, which recently was added to the National Register of Historical Places.

1 Duette.jpeg
John O’Connor, one of the best Santas around, will be visiting with children on Saturday during the Duette Christmas Festival.
Bradenton Herald file photo

Festival hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the school grounds, 40755 State Road 62.

One of the highlights is Santa’s visit at 2 p.m., as portrayed by John O’Connor, a local favorite for a quarter century.

Also planned: Hamburgers and fries, craft booths, commemorative T-shirts, a silent auction at 11 a.m. and a live auction at 2:30 p.m.

Among the offerings are chainsaws, family photo sittings, freshwater fishing trip, homemade baked goods, tickets to amusement parks and more.

2 Duette.JPG
The Duette Community Association is hosting its the Duette Christmas Festival on Saturday to benefit the Duette School House, which was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Bradenton Herald file photo

The Boss Hawg Band will provide live entertainment.

The Duette Community Association is a 501(c) non-profit, and holds one fundraiser each year to help maintain the school building.

For more information call 941-742-8110.

  Comments  