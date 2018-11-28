Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Venice man last seen at his home

A Silver Alert was issued for an 81-year-old Venice man last seen late Tuesday.
James E. Price was last seen at his home on Miami Road in Venice around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Price was driving a 2008 silver Chrysler Town and Country van with a Maine license plate and a white luggage carrier on the roof. The license plate number is 7855RE.
Deputies believe Price may be traveling with two Rottweilers in the van.
Price is described as having gray hair and hazel eyes. He is about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
Anyone who sees or contacts James Price is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201.
