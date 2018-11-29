Palmetto pushes for improvements before anyone else dies at this dangerous intersection

Frustrations are mounting in Palmetto over the lack of actions at an intersection that has claimed at least two lives and seriously injured 10 others in the past three years.
“I just pray to God no one else gets killed,” said Palmetto City Commissioner Tambra Varnadore.
Holli Stanek, a 17-year-old student at Palmetto High School, died a little over a year ago while trying to turn left onto U.S. 41 Business off of 23rd Street West, an intersection that has tallied 22 vehicle crashes since 2015.
“I went to the graduation over the summer and she should have been there graduating,” said Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant. “It was heartbreaking.”
Motorists attempting to turn left onto U.S. 41 Business must cross a wide stretch of roadway competing with oncoming high-speed southbound drivers heading toward downtown Palmetto. There are no traffic signals at the intersection.
Manatee County has a similar problem on the other end of 23rd Street East at U.S. 41. While Palmetto’s intersection creates a lot of vehicle versus vehicle crashes, the more serious injuries on Manatee County’s side involve pedestrians.
In March of last year, 15-year-old Myquarious Kelly, a Palmetto High School sophomore was struck and killed while attempting to cross U.S. 41 and 23rd Street East. The intersection was dubbed by local residents as “Vietnam,” in honor of a Vietnam War veteran who was killed while crossing the road shortly after he came home and for the sheer number of pedestrian killed there since.
Both intersections are targeted for improvements as part of the Central Manatee Network Alternatives Analysis traffic study, but only the 23rd Street East intersection in the county currently has a plan in place to at least address pedestrian safety.
The Florida Department of Transportation, working with the county, will eventually reopen the famous “Lincoln Tunnel,” where members of the former Lincoln Memorial High School football team used to cross from the old school onto the football field, which is now Lincoln Park.
The tunnel will allow pedestrians to avoid the roadway altogether.
So what’s the plan for Palmetto’s 23rd Street West and Business 41 intersection? So far, not a lot, but the city is hoping for, and pushing for, answers.
Every single of the 22 crashes that have occurred since 2015 have involved drivers attempting to turn left from 23rd Street West onto Business U.S. 41 to head north. The highway belongs to the state and 23rd Street West belongs to the city.
Varnadore has been fighting for action on the city’s part, even discussing eliminating the ability to turn left off of 23rd at least until the state comes up with a better plan. She hasn’t received a lot of support and others have good reason to oppose the idea.
Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said drivers who typically use 23rd would have to shift to 33rd Street West, near Holy Cross Catholic Church, to enter Business U.S. 41, “Which has some nasty crash data, as well. I think we would be creating a worse situation.”
Bryant said the state’s right of way also goes fairly deep into 23rd, which would make it even more difficult to block off the ability to turn left.
The best short-term solution for the city until FDOT comes up with a broader plan to address the intersection, is to ask the state to reduce the speed limit.
“The seriousness of the safety problems at this intersection is demonstrated by the number and type of crashes that occur there,” Tyler said, noting the slope of the southbound roadway makes it difficult for drivers trying to cross Business U.S. 41 to determine the speed of oncoming traffic.
Tyler also said the 50 mph speed limit quickly is reduced to 45 and then 35, but within only two blocks, which is not enough notification for drivers to reduce speed as required.
“I would like a quick fix, but I don’t see it in the cards,” Bryant said. “We need to leave it with the proper authorities and hopefully we’ll see some recommendations by January.”
Bryant said FDOT is taking their concerns seriously and that District One Secretary L.K. Nandam, “is not only going to look at just the stats, but will look at doing the right thing, so I am encouraged something will be done and it will be soon. But the minimum that can be done right now is to reduce the speed limit as a first step.”
Bryant said the intersection in question is just one piece of a larger puzzle she hopes the traffic study addresses, because it’s all tied together. But there is a sense of urgency, she said.
“This is something on our hearts and minds,” Bryant said. “We need to find solutions to save injuries and lives.”
Comments