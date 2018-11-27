Bradenton homeless shelter expected to reach capacity as cold weather sets in

Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid to low 40s in Bradenton this week, and, for local homeless shelters, it means more people will seek a warm bed for the night.
Salvation Army of Manatee County spokeswoman Kelly French said they expect to reach capacity at their Bradenton shelter on Tuesday night. The temperature is expected to drop to 46 degrees. Wednesday night is forecast to be even colder with a low of 44 degrees.
The shelter, located at 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton, opens its doors from 6-8 p.m. every night to take in those in need.
The shelter is designed to hold up to 150 people. Sometimes staff slightly exceed that limit rather than turn people away.
Those who arrive first are assigned beds, and when those run out mats are laid out on the floor.
A 2018 survey conducted by the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness found that there were 545 homeless people in Manatee County. Of those, 340 were in Bradenton, a four percent increase since the previous year’s survey.
French says that they typically see new faces at the shelter during a cold snap.
Occasionally, newcomers brought in by the cold sign up for programs offered by the shelter.
“Sometimes yes, but a lot of those individuals have made the conscious choice that they prefer to be homeless as oppose to making changes,” French said. “Although there are some that say, ‘OK, I’ve had enough of this.’ ”
People donating goods to the Salvation Army can designate that their donations go specifically to a shelter. Donors are advised to call first to make sure it is something that the shelter can use.
One item currently being accepted at the shelter is blankets for those who sleep out in the cold.
Comments