Local blood bank says it is ‘critically low’ on this type of blood, asks for donors

SunCoast Blood Bank officials are asking those in the community with type O blood to donate, as the blood bank Tuesday reached “critically low levels” of type O negative blood.
The supply is low because of a “high volume need by patients” at local hospitals, according to a news release from SCBB.
Jayne Giroux, Director of Community Development for SCBB, said HIPPA laws, which protect patient privacy, prevent them from knowing additional information about the high volume of need.
O negative blood is a “universal” blood type, meaning anyone can receive it. It can be used for traumatic injuries and emergency surgeries until the patient’s blood type can be confirmed, Giroux said, and is in high demand.
The organization is asking the community to donate to “restore the levels needed for trauma patients and other emergency medical needs.”
“Blood is a lifesaver but for many reasons. A lot of people don’t realize that a majority of our blood products are used to treat cancer patients,” Giroux said.
She explained the patients need blood transfusions because of cancer treatments.
With the holidays approaching, Giroux said cancer patients will often come in during this time of year to receive blood products to get them through the coming weeks.
The holidays also present challenges for the blood bank because of donors’ busy schedules and schools are out on holiday breaks, a donor age group that Giroux said makes up about 25 percent of their blood product supply.
SunCoast Blood Bank has donation centers in Sarasota, Venice, Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch, along with eight “bloodmobiles” throughout the community. To find the one nearest you, visit scbb.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-866-97-BLOOD.
The organization provides all of the blood products and services for several hospitals, including Manatee Memorial Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, according to SCBB.
Comments