Crash forced lanes of Green Bridge to temporarily close Monday afternoon

An often-congested bridge in Manatee County saw multiple lanes temporarily blocked after a crash Monday afternoon.
All southbound lanes of the Green Bridge, as well as one northbound lane, were blocked for about 30 minutes Monday due to the crash, according to the Sarasota-Manatee Regional Traffic Management Center Twitter account.
Traffic Management Center cameras showed traffic backing up on Eighth Avenue West in Palmetto around 2:15 p.m.
The Green Bridge is one of two bridges that connects Bradenton to Palmetto.
