Get those hoodies out of hiding: Temperatures expected to dip this week, forecasters say

While prices on gifts are dropping after the Thanksgiving holiday for the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season, so are temperatures — at least, for a few days before warmer weather and showers return.
National Weather Service forecasters said Monday a cold front will be pushed into Florida through Tuesday, bringing a strong, high pressure. And, thanks to some moisture coming in ahead of the cold front, a few showers are possible Monday before the cool air arrives.
Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 66, and temperatures will drop in the evening to around 49, according to the NWS.
Similar conditions are predicted Wednesday, as forecasters are calling for a sunny day with high near 63 and a low near 45 at night.
Thursday may see a few more clouds but temperatures will remain about the same, as a high around 67 but an evening low around 55, according to the NWS.
Warmer weather may return by Friday, as forecasters say it could reach a high of 76 degrees, but it also brings a chance of rain. Forecasters say there is a 30 percent chance of showers late Friday night, and the chance of rain continues into the weekend.
The warming trend could continue Saturday, where the high is predicted to be around 79. Sunday is expected to be the warmest day, when temperatures could reach as high as 80, according to the NWS.
