County officials set to rename Manatee chambers after first female commissioner

As the county’s first female commissioner, Patricia Glass blazed a path for a board now seated by a women’s majority.
On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., commissioners will honor Glass’ achievements by renaming the chambers in the county building to the Patricia M. Glass Commission Chambers.
The pioneering former commissioner will attend the Board of County Commissioners meeting with her friends and family, according to a news release. Glass, 91, retired from the board in 2006 but left behind a legacy of achievement.
At a board meeting in October, Commissioner Carol Whitmore called Glass an inspiration, a close friend and a mentor. Commissioner Betsy Benac made the motion to rename the chambers and also took time to highlight her relationship with Glass.
“I did have an opportunity to work at Pat Glass as a planner. She was an incredible commissioner,” Benac said. “She was always extremely forward thinking. Always loved to talk about planning issues and she was my mentor.”
Glass was first elected to the board in 1978. Just two years later, she became chair and served that role seven times during her 28 years on the board. County officials said Glass fought tirelessly for the affordable housing, protecting the environment and local healthcare.
She also helped authorize and fund major county projects, such as the Public Safety Center, Port Manatee, the county jail and the Manatee County Administrative Center.
