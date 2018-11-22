Hundreds get fed and give thanks on Thanksgiving

“Grateful,” was how Thomas Roberts was feeling while he waited in line at the Salvation Army on Thanksgiving Day for the first holiday meal he’s had in the two years he’s been homeless.
“I haven’t seen any family in that long,” he said. “We had a falling out, but it was my fault. I wasn’t sure I would come here today. I just wanted it to be another day, but I’m glad I did. I’m looking forward to sitting down with some people over a good dinner and getting to know some of the people here. I haven’t been in town for very long.”
Though the Salvation Army on 14th Street West serves daily meals, Thanksgiving is always the biggest day of the year, serving up to an estimated 300 individuals and families who have fallen on hard times.
“It’s all about giving back this Thanksgiving for the families, for the people, for the homeless and for anybody else who needs a meal,” said head cook Tom Giglio.
More than 125 turkeys with all the fixings were being prepped for the past two weeks in anticipation of the big day.
Across town, the mood was even more festive as 3 Keys Brewery & Eatery decided to join a select few to offer a free Thanksgiving dinner this year. Roser Memorial Community Church in Anna Maria also served free meals. Countless volunteers were the first to arrive to set up tables and get ready to feed up to 250 people at the brewery.
The brewery opened to a lot of fanfare two years ago at 2505 Manatee Ave. E. and has become a popular spot for craft beer and good food. Last year, the owners celebrated Thanksgiving with a beer fest event, but wanted to do something special this year for the community that has supported them.
“There are a lot of people, whether it’s you don’t have food or enough money, but that’s just one demographic that we’re hoping to serve,” said co-owner Cathy Douglas. “But another is just people who don’t have family down here. Jeff and I have always been surrounded by family, but some people find themselves alone on Thanksgiving due to moving or job circumstances.”
Douglas said no one should have to be alone on Thanksgiving.
“You can find yourself somewhere without all of your family and friends,” she said. “Nobody wants to sit at home on Thanksgiving and eat a TV dinner in front of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. We want everybody to be able to come out and enjoy the people that are around them.”
Volunteers included strangers and employees who all gave up their time to fellowship with their community members and even more simply donated food to the cause.
“We are just extremely blessed and wanted to be able to make sure everybody else got to eat and share time with the community and the people they care about as well,” Douglas said. “A lot of people out in the community came with food and a lot just came to help us move tables and furniture and help serve the food. The support has been overwhelming, so we are really excited about it.”
George Miller sat down with a heaping pile of turkey covered in brown gravy.
“It’s terrific,” he said. “Not only the food, but just to come and sit down for some conversation with people I don’t even know. It’s kind of the spirit of the day, you know, to just be with people. My wife is with the kids up north and unfortunately I wasn’t able to join them due to my business. I was just going to stay home and watch the games, but I’m glad I came here today. Everyone is smiling and having fun. Yeah, it feels like Thanksgiving.”
Comments