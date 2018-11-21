Manatee County law officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to the needy

Palmetto’s Lincoln Memorial Academy was perhaps one of the safest venues in Manatee County on Wednesday morning as dozens of law enforcement officers gathered to help those in need.
Deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Bradenton and Palmetto police departments loaded up and hand delivered boxes full of everything needed to make a Thanksgiving meal for about 200 families.
Wednesday’s Thanksgiving giveaway was the second annual event honoring the memory of former deputy Sylvester Bellamy, who broke racial barriers when he became Manatee County’s first African American law enforcement officer. He served for 38 years and died at the age of 72 in 2014.
Members of the Bellamy family are no strangers to overcoming adversity and breaking barriers. Wednesday’s event was organized by local football legend Ray Bellamy, who was the first African American to sign an athletic scholarship at the University of Miami.
“Not only did my brother work for you guys, but he put his life on the line every day just like you guys,” Ray Bellamy said while addressing the law enforcement officers on hand to volunteer. “I wanted to do this because it’s very special to me and this community is a very special place in my heart. This isn’t about me, and I want to stress this, this is about our, and I mean our, community.”
Sheriff Rick Wells said it’s important for law enforcement officers to give back to their community, and not just during the holidays. But to be a part of an event that honors the memory of Sylvester Bellamy and is organized by a man like Ray Bellamy, it’s extra special.
“Sylvester was dedicated to the law enforcement profession,” Wells said. “He broke down a lot of walls, a lot of barriers. He was good at what he did. Only a few of us are left who had the opportunity to work with him. He really was a man all about business. He took care of a lot of things for the sheriff’s office back in the day.”
Beyond just the event itself, Wells said, “In a world full of hate and stress and so many people who are angry, it’s important to take some time and spread some cheer. It’s important to Ray, it’s important to us, it’s important to our community and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
The sheriff’s office purchased all of the turkeys for Wednesday’s giveaway and the green beans were donated by the Bradenton/Sarasota chapter of The Links, a nonprofit organization made up of professional women of color. The local chapter was founded in 1996 and works to organizing and supporting educational, cultural and civic activities that enhance the community.
In all, families walked away with a turkey, green beans, bread and stuffing to ensure a full Thanksgiving meal will be on the table Thursday. Wells said as long as he is still alive and the sheriff, the Sylvester Bellamy Thanksgiving Giveaway will continue to be an annual event.
Comments