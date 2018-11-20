Free Thanksgiving dinners are getting harder to find. Here’s where you can still go

For most Americans, Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to gather at home, to break bread with one another and express thanks for the blessings in their lives.
Not everyone gets that chance, whether it’s from financial hardship or just finding oneself alone on Thanksgiving. That’s why some community churches, organizations and businesses have historically put on free Thanksgiving feasts to ensure everyone has a chance to come together as a community.
But they are getting harder to find in Manatee County. Many churches make sure people have what they need for Thanksgiving and provide all of the holiday food through food banks and handouts, but there are fewer offering that sit-down meal with neighbors that provides that sense of holiday warmth.
Roser Memorial Community Church in Anna Maria is one of the few exceptions and will continue their annual tradition of serving a full Thanksgiving day meal to the community. The church is located at 512 Pine Ave. and will serve the meal from 1-3 p.m.
Manatee Veterans Village, a transitional housing and case management service to homeless veterans, will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for veterans and their families only from noon until 2 p.m. at 1430 55th Ave. W.
Helping to pad the dwindling number of places to find a free community Thanksgiving meal is 3 Keys Brewing & Eatery. Celebrating two years in business, the owners wanted to celebrate, but not themselves.
According to their Facebook post, “We are shutting down the brewpub and opening it up to those in need in our community,” on Thanksgiving day. “We’ll have turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy and green beans to feed roughly 250 people. We are thankful for the community supporting us and want to give back.”
The craft beer brewery is located at 2505 Manatee Ave. E., and will serve the meal from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Our Daily Bread, 701 18th Ave. W., will not be open Thanksgiving, but will serve Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
The Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving dinner kicks off at noon until 1 p.m., at 1204 14th St. W. The agency’s primary fund raising campaign with the familiar big red kettles kicked off Nov. 16 at local Winn-Dixie and Hobby Lobby stores. Kettles will appear the day after Thanksgiving at Publix and Walmart stores.
The Salvation Army will announce the location soon for their annual Angel Tree distribution day, which is Dec. 18 and their Dec. 20 Adopt-A-Family distribution day.
The late Rev. Billy Graham always saw Thanksgiving as a Christian holiday, quoted in the Kansas City Star in 2015 saying, “Above all, no matter where you are this Thanksgiving, take time to reflect on God’s goodness to you, and to thank Him for all His blessings. This is the true meaning of Thanksgiving.”
Webster’s Dictionary also describes the meaning of Thanksgiving as, “A public acknowledgment or celebration of divine goodness ... a prayer expressing gratitude.”
Though times are good for many, Salvation Army Director of Communications Relations Kelly French notes in a press release, “Housing and food costs are rising faster than wages and one expected major expense can lead someone to the brink of homelessness. Red tide has even affected the livelihood for many whose wages are dependent on even local beach-goers ... making ends meet each month is a struggle and it is not getting any easier.”
Salvation Army Major George Patterson said there is an increase this year in children registering for the Angel Tree and Adopt-A-Family programs. With fewer places serving free holiday meals, “We are also anticipating seeing a higher turnout for Thanksgiving dinner.”
