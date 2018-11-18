Fire destroys Bradenton home

A Bradenton home was destroyed by a fire early Sunday afternoon.
Just before 1 p.m., Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue was called to a report of home on fire on the northwest corner of 30th Avenue West and Garden Lane in Bradenton, just across the street from the entrance to the Water’s Edge of Bradenton community. Fire crews arrived to find the single family home fully engulfed, according to Battallion Chief Doug Brett.
Within 30 minutes, fire crews had the fire extinguished, but the home was lost. The gutted and charred interior could be seen from the street.
Fire crews did not find anyone inside but it was unknown where the resident of the home was.
The large portion of 30th Avenue West was closed by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to allow fire crews to work. Four fire engines responded to the blaze along with paramedics.
There was no immediate known cause for the fire, Brett said. A fire inspector and the fire marshal were called in to investigate.
