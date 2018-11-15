Police searching for suspect after 11-year-old boy abducted but then released in Bradenton

An 11-year-old boy was abducted Thursday afternoon but then let go a short time later, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. at 2803 56th Ave. W. in the Southwood Village neighborhood of Bradenton.
The boy told deputies that he was playing in his front yard when a white male driving a black SUV or sedan stopped in front of the house.
The male, described as wearing a black shirt and blue jeans with blondish hair, entered the yard, told the boy to get in his car and then grabbed him by the wrist.
The male placed him in the front passenger seat, drove about a block from the home and then stopped. The male then told him to get out of the car.
The boy got out, ran home and told his father about the incident.
Deputies have been searching the area for a vehicle and suspect that match the boy’s description. So far, they have been unsuccessful.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
