Motorcyclist in critical condition after losing control of bike near US 41 in Bradenton

A 62-year-old man from Manatee County is in critical condition after he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred around 6:05 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 53rd Avenue West and U.S. 41 in Bradenton.
The man was traveling eastbound on 53rd Avenue West when he lost control and became separated from the motorcycle, according to FHP.
The driver came to a final rest in the left lane of 53rd Avenue West. The motorcycle went sliding, coming to a rest across multiple lanes.
The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. According to FHP, he was not wearing a helmet.
