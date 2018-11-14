Sheriff’s office K9 ‘accidentally’ bites teacher who opened cruiser door, deputy says

A teacher at Imagine Schools was bitten by a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office K9 on Thursday after the K9 was “accidentally” released from the marked cruiser.
The deputy in charge of the K9, whose name is not being released pending an internal investigation, was on his way to work and dropping his son off at Imagination Charter School in Palmetto when a teacher opened the back door of his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle was marked as a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office K9 cruiser, the sheriff’s office noted.
The deputy told the sheriff’s office the teacher opened the rear door “before either realized what was happening,” and “accidentally” released the K9.
As a precaution, the teacher was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital to be treated for two punctures to his abdomen, according to the sheriff’s office.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
