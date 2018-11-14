After a brief delay, this downtown road construction project will begin after Thanksgiving

Of all the downtown construction projects underway or planned to start soon, the Eighth Avenue West project is the simplest and cheapest in terms of cost. Yet it has been one of the most frustrating because of long delays.
The $600,000 Eighth Avenue West pedestrian safety project, from Ninth Street West to 14th Street West, was delayed again after an announcement in September that work was ready to begin. The Florida Department of Transportation now says the project will begin the Monday after Thanksgiving.
It’s a project that’s been trying to get a shovel into the ground since the summer of 2016, but planning had started before that.
Public works director Jim McLellan said the city wasn’t given a reason for the delay, but speculated that FDOT and its contractors have been stretched thin of late with an abundance of work.
The city has been patiently waiting on the project to begin so an aging water main line replacement could move forward. The city partnered with FDOT more than two years ago to do the work at the same time for cost saving measures.
The 8-inch main line will be replaced first, followed by the pedestrian safety improvements.
The scope of work includes new medians with mid-block crossing islands, better lighting, modified signal lights, replacement and resurfacing of sidewalks and curbs.
“Currently pedestrians are crossing Eighth Avenue West anywhere they choose to cross. The pedestrian channelization in the medians will help ‘funnel’ pedestrians to designated crossings making the roadway safer,” according to the FDOT website.
Eighth Avenue West in downtown is part of U.S. 41, so it falls under FDOT’s responsibility. The city views the project as an important part of its goals to connect downtown to the Village of the Arts and was included in designing the pedestrian safety improvements.
It is heavily traveled by motorists looking to avoid Manatee and Sixth avenues while getting through downtown, but features little opportunities for pedestrians to cross safely with the exception of intersections a quarter of a mile apart. This project is designed to change that and reduce the growing risk of pedestrian-versus-vehicle accidents.
Potential lane closures have not been announced, but motorists can expect delays once work begins.
