Bradenton woman with dementia has been missing since October, cops say. Have you seen her?

Cynthia Fowler, age 52, has been missing since October 26, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Fowler’s friends say that she has been diagnosed with dementia and a seizure disorder. Her medication was left at 5200 16th St. E., Bradenton.
Fowler is known to spend time in a wooded area at a homeless camp near the intersection of 57th Ave. E. and 15th St. E.
Fowler is 4 fee 11 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
