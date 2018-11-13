Sarasota man dies in I-75 crash

A Sarasota man died after he was thrown from his SUV in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County om Monday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Dean Hashtani, 53, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer in the right northbound lane of I-75 just north of Bee Ridge Road shortly after 4 p.m.
Hashtani tried to steer the SUV into the middle lane when it was not clear and safe, causing him to over-correct, according to troopers. The SUV rotated and went onto the paved shoulder of the highway before going into a grassy area where it overturned multiple times.
Hashtani, who troopers say was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the Explorer as it overturned and before it stopped on its left side.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 4:38 p.m.
