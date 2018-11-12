Workouts were cut short after a crane fell onto roof at Crunch Fitness

A crane tipped over and fell onto the roof of a shopping center near Lockwood Ridge Road and University Parkway Monday morning, forcing the Crunch Fitness to close for hours while crews worked to remove the crane.
Just before 9 a.m., people inside the Crunch Fitness, 8440 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, heard a loud noise when a crane tipped over and fell onto the roof over the gym. The crane was being operated as a crew from Ramcon Roofing worked to replace the shopping center’s roof.
According to Manatee County Emergency Communications Center, one person had to be taken to local hospital after falling from the crane. The person was not crushed, however.
As of about 1 p.m., the Crunch Fitness remained closed and crews were still worked to remove the tipped over crane with the use of another crane.
Southern Manatee Fire Rescue, including the Hazmat Unit, and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office remained on scene.
