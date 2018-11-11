Manatee County salutes veterans with patriotic parade and festival in Palmetto

Manatee County’s annual salute to past and present U.S. military members took place Sunday in the heart of Palmetto.
The Veterans Day Parade sent patriotic and colorful displays of regalia and music marching down 10th Ave. W., winding up at Sutton and Lamb Parks.
Crowds waved U.S. flags, caught beads and cheered local high school marching bands participating in the parade.
The event was hosted by the Manatee County Veterans Council and the City of Palmetto and opened with a presentation of colors, a prayer and the singing of the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Gary Tibbetts, special assistant to Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, gave some opening remarks.
“From every walk of life, they have left their families, friends, sacrificed comfort, time and money, and even lost their lives, to save our country and our freedom,” Tibbetts said of veterans.
Mayor of Palmetto Shirley Bryant read a proclamation declaring the celebration of Veterans Day in the city, a yearly tradition.
“I urge all citizens to recognize the valor and sacrifice of our veterans and to remember that freedom is not free. I encourage veterans to share their experiences with young Americans by speaking at schools and teaching a new generation the importance of the liberties they fought to defend,” Bryant said.
Retired Lt. Col. Rae Chapman was the guest speaker.
Chapman spoke of being adopted into an interracial family by a man who served in World War II and took part in the storming of Normandy Beach.
Chapman encouraged all to learn from examples of the bravery of veterans, on and off the battlefield.
“We need men and women of that kind of courage. Not just on the battlefield,” Chapman said.
Following the parade, a festival featuring live music, food, crafts and children’s activities took over Sutton Park.
