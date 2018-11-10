Manatee child refuses to come back home. He could be at a friend’s house, deputies say

Deputies are searching for an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home and is refusing to return, even though he told his parents he would.
Corey Louis was last seen at his home in the Oakwood Apartments in the 6700 block of 15th St. E. around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Since then, Corey has been in contact with his parents “on multiple occasions,” deputies said in a news release.
He also told his parents he would return home, but hasn’t done so as of Saturday afternoon. Deputies said contact was made with Corey on Saturday morning, but his location is still unknown.
Corey’s family believes he is staying with a friend but don’t know who the friend is or where they live. Corey previously ran away on Sept. 14 and was located the next day, the sheriff’s office said.
Corey is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Corey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011.
