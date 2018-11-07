Farm City Week is underway in Manatee County. Here’s what you need to know

Farm City Week 2018 got underway in Manatee County on Wednesday with the theme “Citrus: Then and Now.”
The first event was Edible Ag at the Manatee County Agricultural Museum.
Other events include:
Thursday: Soil Speech Contest for grades 6-12. Contestants must pre-register. To be conducted at 6 p.m. in the Kendrick Auditorium. Open to the public. Information: Call Gail Somodi at 941-444-3142.
Friday: Farm City Week Bus Tour. Tour sites include Russ Citrus Grove, Watercress Farms, Big Red Cattle and DiMare Farms. Lunch at Myakka Community Park. Cost is $55 per participant, which includes the bus, lunch, snacks and gratuity. Reservation required. Information: Call 941-722-4524, ext. 1823.
Saturday: Bradenton Farmer’s Market. Farm City Week celebration from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 4-H and FFA will be participating in activities. A piece of farm equipment will be on display. Information: realizebradenton.com/about_the_market.
Sunday: Veteran’s Day Parade: Program begins at 11 a.m. at Sutton and Lamb parks in Palmetto. Parade features a Farm City Week float with agricultural producers and committee members waving and throwing pencils to the crowd. Food trucks, a bounce house and a blood mobile will be on site. Information: my-mcvc.org/events-ongoing/veterans-day/
Tuesday: Kiwanis Luncheon. The gathering celebrates Farm City Week and reveals the 2018 Agriculturalist of the Year. UF/IFAS Extension Dean Nick Place will be the keynote speaker. Open only to Kiwanis members and the Farm City Week Committee.
Nov. 14: Leadership Manatee Agricultural Tour. Participants of the 2018 Leadership Manatee Program visit local farms by bus. The group is greeted by an agricultural panel to discuss hot topics in agriculture at lunch.
Nov. 15: AgVenture. Over 1,000 third graders visit the Mosaic Arena on the Manatee County Fairground to learn about agriculture through hands-on experiences. Closed to the public. Information: Call Diana Smith 941-722-4524, ext. 1844.
Nov. 16: Hall of Fame Luncheon. The luncheon is held at the Woman’s Club of Palmetto to recognize the 2018 Hall of Fame inductee. Seats are no longer available. Information: Call Gail Somodi at 941-444-3142.
Nov. 17: Beef Workshop and Prospect Show at the Mosaic Arena on the Manatee County Fairground. Youth showing cattle in the county fair participate in hands-on workshops and show their animals for judging. Open to the public for viewing only. Information: Contact Christa Kirby 941-722-4524, ext. 1824.
