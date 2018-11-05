71-year-old man with Alzheimer’s reported missing from Bradenton group home

An elderly man with Alzheimer’s and other medical conditions is missing from a Bradenton group home, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Group home staff reported 71-year-old George Provost missing at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.
Provost left on foot and was wearing a red Buccaneers baseball hat, dark colored sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt with a blue strip on the sleeve and black and white sneakers. He has blondish-white hair and a goatee, is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weights 100 pounds, according to a press release.
The home is located at 712 67th Ave. W., Bradenton.
Anyone with information on Provost’s whereabouts should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
