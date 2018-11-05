If you ate at this St. Pete Beach restaurant, health officials warn you should be vaccinated for Hepatitis A

Pinellas County health department officials are warning customers who’ve recently eaten at a St. Pete Beach bar and grill who have not been vaccinated for Hepatitis A to do so after an employee there tested positive for the disease.
On Thursday, an employee at the Toasted Monkey, 6110 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, was confirmed to have tested positive for Hepatitis A, according to a news alert issued Monday by the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County. That employee was working between Oct. 17 and 28, according to health officials.
Now the health department is advising anyone who went to the Toasted Monkey between Oct. 17 and 28 who has not been vaccinated for Hepatitis A to do so.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease that affects the liver, but not all those who are infected will see symptoms. While symptoms usually start within 28 days of being exposed to the disease, people are usually the most contagious anywhere from two days before and one week after the onset of symptoms.
The Department of Health has set up a 24-hour hotline for anyone who has questions about Hepatitis A at 727-824-6932.
Vaccinations are being offered at the following Department of Health locations:
- 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg
- 6350 76th Ave. N., Pinellas Park
- 8751 Ulmerton Road, Largo
- 310 N. Myrtle Ave., Clearwater
- 301 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs
