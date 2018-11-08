Several Veterans Day activities planned in Manatee County

A variety of Veterans Day activities are planned in Manatee County for 2018:
- The Roskamp Institute, 2040 Whitfield Ave., is hosting an open house for veterans at 10 a.m. Friday to highlight Roskamp research on traumatic brain injury, Gulf War illness, and post-traumatic stress disorder. A tour of the the facilities and research workshops are planned. Lunch will be provided. RSVP to 941-752-2949.
- State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota will salute veterans and recognize all branches of the military at SCF Bradenton at 11 a.m. Friday in Building 60, Room 101, SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W. Information: Lisa Goss, SCF Bradenton veterans advisor, at GossL@SCF.edu or 941-752-507.
- Manatee County Veterans Council Veterans Day ceremony, parade and festival is planned starting 11 a.m. Sunday at Sutton and Lamb Park, 1036 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. Retired Lt. Col. Rae Chapman will be the guest speaker. The Col. Frederick J. Graves Veteran of the Year, James E. Klocke, and the civilian of the year, Betty Chambliss, will be recognized during the ceremony. Parade passes in review at the park at 11:25 a.m., and the festival begins at 12:15 p.m.
- The city of Anna Maria hosts the Old Soldiers and Sailors Parade starting at 1 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 10005 Gulf Drive. The parade will go down Pine Avenue to City Pier Park, and will feature three high school marching bands, floats, Privateers, a military fly-over and a few hundred marching veterans. Join in the parade or come out and watch. A free ice cream social will take place at the AMI Historical Museum, 402 Pine Ave., immediately following the parade. To register to be a participant in the parade, visit cityofannamaria.com.
Comments