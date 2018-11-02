Palmetto man left the hospital ‘against advice,’ cops say. Now a search is underway

A search for a missing 67-year-old man is underway in Bradenton after he checked himself out of Blake Medical Center on Halloween against the advice of medical professionals.
Bradenton police say Karl Kohlhafer, of Palmetto, left the hospital Wednesday and there is “concern for his health and mental well-being.” Kohlhafer weighs about 100 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall. No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding Kohlhafer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373.
