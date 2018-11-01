Child missing after running away from Palmetto group home Thursday

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for 13-year-old Makeleb Hamilton.
Hamilton ran away from a group home in Palmetto around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hamilton left with a bag full of clothing after making statements to staff that he did not want to live there anymore.
He was wearing a blue shirt and jogging pants of an unknown color and left the home on a white bicycle. Hamilton’s direction and intended destination are unknown.
Hamilton is currently on medication.
No statements were made indicating he would harm himself, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Makeleb Hamilton is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
