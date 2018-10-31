Out for a walk on Halloween, Palmetto resident finds human remains

A Manatee County resident out for a walk on Halloween found more than what he was looking for in a brushy Palmetto field.
The man was walking through the field around 12:55 p.m. collecting shrubbery when he discovered what he believed to be human remains, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives have since confirmed that the remains are in fact human. It is not known if the remains are female or male. An investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released by detectives at this time.
The field is located near the intersection of 16th Avenue East and Palm View Road (61st Street East) in Palmetto.
Comments