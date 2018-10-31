Getting ready for trick-or-treat in Bradenton and Manatee? Here are a few things to know

It’s the spookiest time of the year and as the community prepares for the ghouls and goblins to approach their doors in search of more treats than tricks, here are a few things to know about Halloween in Bradenton and Manatee County.
1. There are a few planned trick-or-treat events. That includes the trick-or-treat at the Village of the Arts, where children can haunt the decorated village from 6 to 8 p.m. and the 15th Annual Halloween Safe Kids Night at the Midtown DeSoto Square mall from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
2. Here are some basic safety tips from the Manatee and Sarasota County Sheriffs Offices to follow while out collecting Halloween treasures.
- An adult should always accompany children while trick-or-treating.
- Only walk up to homes with porch or other outdoor lights turned on.
- Cross streets at the corner
- Check treats before eating them and make sure only to consume factory-wrapped treats.
- Wear something reflective or take a flashlight
- Here is where to check if sex offenders live near where you plan to trick-or-treat: https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf
3. If you’re passing on trick-or-treating and handing out candy instead, here’s one idea of what those coming to your door might enjoy.
CandyStore.com released its list of the most popular Halloween candy by state. According to the bulk candy delivery service’s list, based on 11 years of data, there’s a new favorite candy in the state of Florida this year.
In 2018, the Snickers bar is the top choice.
The candy bar topped Skittles, which was the 2017 winner, and Reese’s Cups.
4. Want to see where you can get treats, including those that are allergy free? There’s a map for that.
The neighborhood-based social media site Nextdoor has a 2018 Treat Map. Users can mark that they are handing out treats, including a special designation for allergy-free treats, and a candy corn icon will note the location of where they can be found.
5. If you need a last minute costume idea, here are a few to consider:
