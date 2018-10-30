Four bicyclists hurt in crash in Venice

Four bicyclists are in critical condition after being hit by a driver on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Just before 10:30 a.m., four bicyclists were riding east on Center Road west of Rockley Boulevard when one of the bicyclists changed from the right lane into the left lane, in front of a 2008 Chevrolet. The Chevrolet, which was headed east in the left lane, hit all four bicyclists.
Three of the bicyclists were flown by helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital while the fourth was taken there in an ambulance. All four, three men and a woman, are listed in critical condition, according to troopers.
The crash caused the eastbound lanes of Center Road to be shutdown several hours while troopers were investigating the crash scene.
