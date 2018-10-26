Will Hurricane Willa bring back the red tide menace?

Much depends on what Hurricane Willa does in the coming days, and while it's not expected to impact the weather of Manatee County, it could play a role in returning red tide to our shores.
More bad news for Manatee beaches. This weekend’s red tide forecast doesn’t look good

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

October 26, 2018 06:02 PM

Manatee

After local waters saw a slight red tide reprieve, a new report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission suggests that concentrations of the toxic algae are on the rise again.

In Manatee County, Karenia brevis levels are between 5 and 25 percent higher than last week, experts said. The reported increase comes after a midweek report spelled out “high” concentrations in the area.

weekly-change-oct26.jpg
The latest weekly update from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission suggests that red tide is on the rise again in Manatee County.
FWC

According to FWC report, “background to high concentrations” were found in or offshore of Manatee, but Cortez Beach was the only area with “high” levels.

However, each of the five counties tested along Florida’s Gulf coast saw higher levels, from Pinellas to Lee.

In Sarasota County and in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties on Florida’s Atlantic coast, officials said red tide was more than 25 percent worse than last week. Fish kills and respiratory issues have been reported in Manatee and Sarasota, as well.

Since August, red tide has strongly impacted sea life, business, tourism and the environment on Anna Maria Island.

By

The current algae bloom has plagued Florida waters since late last year. Scientists say it’s difficult to tell when the bloom will dissipate.

