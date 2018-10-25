When a sheep hoofed it to a Manatee street during rush hour, deputies stepped in

Rush hour traffic is enough to drive anyone “maa-aad,” but a sheep learned just how intense it can be Thursday morning.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to 15th Street East, where a loose sheep was running through morning rush-hour traffic, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies Joy Jewett, Justin Yero and Sgt. Hendrickson were joined by a few citizens and corralled the sheep.
The sheep was safely relocated to a secure location — away from traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.
