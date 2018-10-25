Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies wrangled a loose sheep that ran through rush-hour traffic on 15th Street East Thursday morning. The sheep was safely relocated.
When a sheep hoofed it to a Manatee street during rush hour, deputies stepped in

By Sara Nealeigh

October 25, 2018 12:35 PM

Rush hour traffic is enough to drive anyone “maa-aad,” but a sheep learned just how intense it can be Thursday morning.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to 15th Street East, where a loose sheep was running through morning rush-hour traffic, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies Joy Jewett, Justin Yero and Sgt. Hendrickson were joined by a few citizens and corralled the sheep.

The sheep was safely relocated to a secure location — away from traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

