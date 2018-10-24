Traffic on a Bradenton bridge slowed while cops talked man out of filming jump into river

Bradenton police convinced a man not to take a video of himself diving into the water below the Desoto Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.
Lt. Brian Thiers of Bradenton police said a man was “thrill-seeking” on the Desoto Bridge and wanted to film himself jumping into the Manatee River just after 2 p.m.
Thiers said the man was not suicidal, but wanted to do the jump — and video the experience — for fun. Police convinced him otherwise.
The man will not face any charges, Thiers said.
Traffic slowed in the area while police were on the bridge.
The scene was clear as of 2:45 p.m.
