Stand Down marks two decades of offering a hand to homeless veterans and others

Twenty years ago, the Community Coalition on Homelessness organized the first Stand Down as an outreach to homeless veterans in the Bradenton area.
The outreach takes its name from the respite given combat troops, who are pulled off the line after extended contact with an enemy to get rest, hot showers, warm meals and clean clothing.
Soon after its founding, organizers opened Stand Down to all homeless people, and those teetering on the verge of homelessness.
Much has changed over the past two decades, including a name change in 2013 for the Community Coalition on Homelessness, which became Turning Points, operating out of the Bill Galvano One Stop Center, 701 17th Ave. W., Bradenton.
What hasn’t changed is the challenge of identifying the homeless.
A governor’s report in 1999 estimated that on any given night in Manatee County, there were 1,500 homeless men, women, and children. But those close to the problem believed the numbers were actually higher.
“There is not a good way to get an estimation because the number of homeless men, women and children changes daily,” Margi Dawson, development director for Turning Points, said recently.
From July 2017 to June 2018, Turning Points served 10,241 men, women and children, and of that number, 3,306 were literally homeless, she said.
Derrick Heard, who was named named director of Turning Points’ Yellow Ribbon veterans support program in 2016, has been spreading the word about the 20th annual Stand Down, set for 8 a.m. - noon Nov. 3 at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto.
“A lot of people are struggling. We offer free dental and vision care, medical screening, and assist with jobs, and have an amnesty court for veterans,” Heard said.
During the 2017 Stand Down, 233 people received services, 116 of those were veterans. Also, 34 vets had offenses adjudicated at the Stand Down court, Dawson said.
Among the free services provided by roughly 25 partner organizations are haircuts, hot breakfasts, transportation, showers and hygiene items, clothing, Florida ID and driver licenses, and veterans services.
Vets should bring proof of their veteran status, either an ID card or DD-214.
MCAT and SCAT will provide free transportation for those traveling to or from Stand Down. All they have to do is tell the driver they are a Stand Down participant, Heard said.
Transportation will also be provided by vans leaving from the Bradenton Salvation Army and Turning Points starting at 7:30 a.m.
“We are making progress. As soon as we house somebody, more come on line. We housed 51 veterans last year, and this year we housed 62,” Heard said.
The majority of veterans served by the Yellow Ribbon program are Vietnam War-era vets, but the program is beginning to see more who served during the two Gulf Wars.
“We are beginning to see more in the 27-37 age group. I am really concerned about that age group,” Heard said.
Anyone wishing to assist veterans may contact Heard at dheard@tpmanatee.org To volunteer for Stand Down, contact Maureen Mack at mmack@tpmanatee.org.
Donations can be made online at http://tpmanatee.org/donate-online/.
