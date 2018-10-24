‘Frantic’ mom brought infant to Manatee deputies in Panhandle. They saved the baby’s life

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being credited with saving the life of a baby while assisting with Hurricane Michael relief in the Panhandle.
Deputy Patti Smith and several others members of the sheriff’s office were in Bay County assisting with cleanup and relief efforts after Hurricane Michael hit there two weeks ago.
Smith and other deputies were passing the Springfield Community Building when a mother, frantic with worry, and a father came up to deputies holding an “almost lifeless” 4-month-old baby, according to a Facebook post from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputies, including Smith, were able to dislodge a small object and clear the infant’s airway.
Bay County deputies said it appeared the child will be OK.
The post has been shared hundreds of times and has more than 2,000 “likes” on Facebook.
