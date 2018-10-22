Some Manatee water customers being cautioned to boil their water this week after shutoff

Some Manatee County Utilities customers are being cautioned to boil their water after work will require crews to shut off water overnight.
Customers on Moccasin Wallow Road from U.S. 41 to 28th Avenue East as well as customers on U.S. 41 from Bayshore Road to Roman Road will be impacted by the precautionary boil water notice and shutoff.
A water main tie-in for the area scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will cause crews to shut off water between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Once service is restored, water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for one minute, as a precaution, according to county officials. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.
The precautionary boil water notice will be in effect until testing shows the water is safe, which is usually within 24 to 48 hours, according to officials. A rescission notice will be issued when the precautionary boil notice is lifted.
Residents with questions about the notice or shutoff can call 941-792-8811, ext 5268 or 5216 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
