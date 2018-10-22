Florida woman killed on Egmont Key after tree falls on her, reports say

A woman died after a palm tree fell on top of her at Egmont Key State Park over the weekend, according to news reports.
Isabel Melendez, 20, of Tampa was lying in a hammock when the tree fell, according to ABC Action News.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday, and the Eckerd College Search and Rescue Team along with Hillsborough and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene on the island, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
She was taken to Bayfront Hospital where she later died, WFLA News Channel 8 reported.
