Mote Marine Lab shares vision for new aquarium. They’re still short on money

A landmark structure, home to cutting edge science research and education, could begin to rise in north Sarasota as soon as late 2019.
Mote Marine Lab leaders say they want the new Mote Science Education Aquarium to become a “gateway to the sea.”
The idea was sparked about five years at Mote Marine Laboratory, where infrastructure was not keeping up with the lab’s mission.
Now, designs and a potential location at Nathan Benderson Park for the new aquarium are in place.
The project just needs funding. A lot of funding.
Construction of the new facility is estimated at a cost of $130 million.
On Thursday night, Mote leadership spoke to a room of local leaders and potential donors in the ballroom at Pier 22 Restaurant in downtown Bradenton, including representatives from the City of Bradenton, city of Palmetto, Manatee County Commission and the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Mote is seeking private philanthropists to kick start the project, as well as funds from corporate sponsors and local and state government to complete it.
Pledges for more than 20 percent of the new facility’s cost have already been made. Mote is now inviting a limited group of donors to become “SEA Explorers” by donating $250,000 each.
Michael Crosby, president and CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, highlighted the economic, educational and scientific benefits that the new facility could bring.
“This will bring people,” Crosby said. “Science is the attraction. It’s something that is going to benefit each and every person in this entire region.”
The aquarium is expected to attract around 700,000 visitors in its first year and expand Mote’s educational outreach.
Plans include three fully-staffed, free-to-attend teaching labs for K-12 students and two labs for high school and undergrad students.
Crosby also said that moving the aquarium will free up space to transform Mote’s City Island post into a top notch research facility that can explore solutions to issues like red tide, cancer and coral reef decline. The future research campus is being dubbed the International Marine Science, Technology and Innovation Park.
Mote Marine Laboratory Board of Trustees member Elizabeth Moore, who is donating $250,000 to the new aquarium, spoke about her decision.
“What I want to do is advocate for science education,” Moore said. “We have so many issues we are facing. We have to educate the next generation to come up with creative solutions.”
