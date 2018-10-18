Local

No tricks or treats: FHP will be looking for drunk drivers in Manatee this weekend

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

October 18, 2018 10:25 AM

If you plan on getting some “boo-ze” this weekend, remember not to drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced a DUI Wolfpack Operation in Manatee and Sarasota counties this weekend.

The detail, which looks to get impaired drivers off the road, will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 4 a.m. Saturday. Troopers will be mobile and monitor traffic in Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands counties.

Florida law considers a driver with .08 or higher Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) to be impaired. A driver younger than 21 years old with a BAC of .02 or higher is also considered in violation of Florida law.

Impaired drivers can be reported by dialing *FHP (*347) from any cell phone, which contacts FHP. The number can also be used to request roadside assistance.

Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, Washington, hoping others will learn from her mistake.

By

  Comments  