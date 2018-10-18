No tricks or treats: FHP will be looking for drunk drivers in Manatee this weekend

If you plan on getting some “boo-ze” this weekend, remember not to drive.
The Florida Highway Patrol announced a DUI Wolfpack Operation in Manatee and Sarasota counties this weekend.
The detail, which looks to get impaired drivers off the road, will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 4 a.m. Saturday. Troopers will be mobile and monitor traffic in Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands counties.
Florida law considers a driver with .08 or higher Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) to be impaired. A driver younger than 21 years old with a BAC of .02 or higher is also considered in violation of Florida law.
Impaired drivers can be reported by dialing *FHP (*347) from any cell phone, which contacts FHP. The number can also be used to request roadside assistance.
