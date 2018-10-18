Sarasota police officers were hit head-on by a van. Camera captured video of the crash

A van crashed into a Sarasota Police Department’s cruiser while trying to turn through an intersection and the collision was caught on video.
According to police, two officers were in the cruiser on Lockwood Ridge Road just after midnight on Oct. 12 when the driver of a mini-van tried to turn right onto the road from Fruitville Road at a “high rate of speed.”
The van, turning north, went into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into the cruiser.
The driver told officers the road was wet and he lost control of the van while making the turn. He was cited for unknowingly driving while his license was suspended, failure to use a designated lane, improper right turn and not wearing a seat belt, according to police.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
