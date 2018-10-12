1 dead in single-car accident near Lake Parrish, troopers say

A Florida man died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Lake Parrish in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the 46-year-old, of Lakeland, was driving his 2015 Lexus GS 350 north on Saffold Road about half a mile north of State Road 62 around 3:13 p.m. when he lost control of the car and veered off the roadway to right. When he over-corrected, he entered a ditch to the left.
The vehicle came to rest facing south and the man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Initial reports from FHP indicate that troopers don’t know what caused him to lose control of the car or if alcohol was involved.
The victim’s name has not been released pending next of kin notification.
