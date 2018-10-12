Manatee man killed in motorcycle crash on U.S. 41, troopers say

A 67-year-old Manatee County man was killed in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 41 on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
William F. Hardesty was driving a 2014 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle in the right northbound lane of U.S. 41 around 4:32 p.m. Thursday when he failed to stop behind a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder, according to FHP.
The Pathfinder was stopped for traffic on northbound U.S. 41 just north 39th Street East.
The front of Hardesty’s motorcycle struck the rear of the Pathfinder and went off the roadway and hit a yellow reflective post. Hardesty came off the motorcycle during the crash and died from his injuries, according to FHP.
Hardesty was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Pathfinder, a 70-year-old Manatee County man, did not report any injuries.
