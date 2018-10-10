Adoption specials offered while Manatee animal shelter is at ‘critical capacity,’ officials say

More than 200 animals are at the Manatee County animal shelter waiting for a loving home, with officials saying the shelter is at “critical capacity.”
As of Wednesday, Manatee County Animal Services had 163 dogs and 130 cats in their care, indicating a “critical capacity” level.
Part of the issue, MCAS outreach and event manager Hans Wohlgefahrt said in a news release, is the reduced ability to transfer dogs to rescue organizations across the state during major weather events such as Hurricane Michael.
The problem leads to “seasonal shelter overcrowding, which seems to be a pattern that we’ve seen for a few years now,” Sarah Brown, Division Chief of MCAS, said in the news release.
Also, MCAS takes in an average of 15 animals per day for various reasons.
To help these dogs and cats find their fur-ever homes, MCAS is holding a fall special on adoption fees through Oct. 31:
- Adoption fees are waived for any animal who has been at the shelter for 60 days or more;
- Fees for adopting dogs are reduced to $40 and fees for cats are now $20.
In addition to adoption specials, MCAS had some dogs dress in Halloween costumes for their shelter photos. See all the adoptable animals on the MCAS website.
Adoption fees are waived for members of the military, first responders and veterans through Dec. 31.
Anyone over the age of 55 who adopts a pet 7 years or older will have their adoption fee discounted to $10.
All adoptions from MCAS include the animal’s spay or neuter, rabies certificate and a microchip. Residents of Manatee County will be required to pay $15 to license their pet.
The Palmetto Adoption Center and Shelter at 305 25th St. W., Palmetto, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The Downtown Cat Adoption Center, 1002 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Animal Services can be reached at 941-742-5933.
