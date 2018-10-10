Watch: Hurricane Michael brings big waves and high water to Anna Maria Island

Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.
Manatee County is not in the storm’s direct path, but residents could see tropical storm-like conditions as it passes, including heavy rain and potential storm surge.
On Tuesday evening, the sky was overcast and wind was picking up in Cortez, but the water remained relatively calm.
Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island was a different scene, as large greenish waves rolled ashore and progressed farther and farther up the beach.
Beach-goers played in the surf and shorebirds darted away from the breaking waves.
Manatee County remains under tropical storm and storm surge warnings, and parts of the county could experience street flooding.
On Tuesday night, Manatee County Schools announced that Anna Maria Elementary will be closed Wednesday, and school bus service to the island will be canceled.
